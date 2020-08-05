Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,107,000 after purchasing an additional 395,640 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 259,143 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,547,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 31.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after acquiring an additional 326,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,575 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.55. 521,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,836. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.68 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

