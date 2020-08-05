Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 381,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,000. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Graphic Packaging at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 344,812 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,913,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after buying an additional 119,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 78,651 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 40,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,753 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

GPK stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

