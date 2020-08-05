Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 241,104 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Synovus Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 39.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 101,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 28,590 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 89.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 354,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 214,628 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Shares of SNV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,270. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.