Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,717 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,717 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Agree Realty worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Agree Realty by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 500.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $68.79. The stock had a trading volume of 485,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,900. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.00. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $134,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADC. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

