Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,455 Shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 406,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Cowen accounts for approximately 1.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the second quarter worth approximately $8,702,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 479,671 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth about $3,806,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,978,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 93,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COWN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 362,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,603. Cowen Inc has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $1.18. Cowen had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $369.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COWN. BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

