Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 404,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,000. Harsco accounts for approximately 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 54,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

In other news, Director Carolann I. Haznedar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,680.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $83,700.00. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,258. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.70.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Harsco had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.