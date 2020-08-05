Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 94,237 Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Yeti as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the second quarter worth $242,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Yeti during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Yeti by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Yeti by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 368,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Yeti by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 699,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after acquiring an additional 207,838 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,111,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,358. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $52.21.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. Yeti’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,213,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,589,595. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on YETI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

