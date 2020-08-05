Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,638 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 436,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,653,000 after acquiring an additional 394,064 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,007,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,949,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 224,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,251,000.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. 984,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $217,959.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $728,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,968 shares of company stock worth $1,198,159. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.