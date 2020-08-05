Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 123,169 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,169 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,115. The firm has a market cap of $369.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.50 and a beta of 2.19. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.