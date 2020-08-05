Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 40,615 Shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,615 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of PJT Partners worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 112.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at $187,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PJT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE PJT traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $56.03. 9,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,906. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.96. PJT Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $232.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

