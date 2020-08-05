Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 73,610 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,610 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 12.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 13.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,638,000. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $1,393,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.05.

In other news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $928,052.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,065.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,161,248.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,310. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

