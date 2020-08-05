Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $5.84 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 123,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,000. Stifel Financial accounts for about 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 240.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

NYSE SF traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 294,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,033. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.70. Stifel Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In related news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $144,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,555.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 4,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $184,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,445.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.