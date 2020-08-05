Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,654 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Granite Construction at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 124,513 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,194,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 700,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after buying an additional 315,896 shares during the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Granite Construction from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. 408,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,940. Granite Construction Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $37.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.