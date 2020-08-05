MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,535.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bittylicious and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019460 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004053 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004055 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 197,364,532 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.