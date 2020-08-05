Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 10.2% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $458,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. 416,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,304,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

