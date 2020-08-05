National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NCMI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 39,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,186. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $225.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

