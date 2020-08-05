National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Shares of NESR stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.82. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $9.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Energy Services Reunited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

