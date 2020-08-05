Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $144.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NBIX. Barclays lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.79.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.29. 23,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 1.30. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $7,075,131.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,129,141.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,894 shares of company stock worth $11,119,097 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $84,478,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,920,000 after purchasing an additional 256,002 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,308,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,967,000 after acquiring an additional 219,045 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

