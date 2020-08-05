Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $144.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NBIX. Barclays lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.79.
NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.29. 23,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 1.30. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $7,075,131.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,129,141.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,894 shares of company stock worth $11,119,097 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $84,478,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,920,000 after purchasing an additional 256,002 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,308,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,967,000 after acquiring an additional 219,045 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
