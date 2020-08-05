Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 55.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,401. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STIM. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair cut Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.