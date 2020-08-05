Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 55.58%.

NASDAQ:STIM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.71. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STIM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

