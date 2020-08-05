New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.08

New Dimension Resources Ltd. (CVE:NDR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 63000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

New Dimension Resources Company Profile (CVE:NDR)

New Dimension Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes, and Sierra Blanca gold-silver projects covering an area of 86,000 hectares located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

