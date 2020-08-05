New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. New Relic updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.03-0.02 EPS and its Q2 guidance to (0.03)-0.02 EPS.

Shares of NEWR traded down $18.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 245,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,106. New Relic has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $2,822,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $8,358,400 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on New Relic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on New Relic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.95.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

