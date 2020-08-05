New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of (0.03)-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $163-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.01 million.New Relic also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.03-0.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. Barclays upped their price objective on New Relic from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.95.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE:NEWR traded down $18.22 on Wednesday, hitting $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,106. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.17. New Relic has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $86.05.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $2,829,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $8,358,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.