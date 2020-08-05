Nexstar Media Group Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.
Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend by an average of 87.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Nexstar Media Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.
NXST stock opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.
In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $258,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,221.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $288,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,405,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,589. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
About Nexstar Media Group
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
