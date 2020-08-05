Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $58.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of NEP stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 627,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,571. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.18. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. Nextera Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5775 per share. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -147.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

