NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NEX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 7,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,169. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $557.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.47. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

