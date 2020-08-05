Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -4-2% (implying $6.1-6.22 billion or ~$6.16 billion at mid, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.18 billion.Nielsen also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.50-1.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Nielsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. 161,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.20. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

