Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $58-66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.85 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.34-0.47 EPS.

NVMI stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.95. 8,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,183. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.