Nuggets Price Up 29.1% Over Last 7 Days (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Nuggets has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One Nuggets token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $26.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.80 or 0.01997421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00198376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00081458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00109892 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.