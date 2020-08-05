Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years.

NEA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,088. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

