Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund alerts:

NYSE NAD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,036. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.