Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD alerts:

NIQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. 260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,065. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.