Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NXJ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

