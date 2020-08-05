Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd alerts:

NYSE:NRK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. 2,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,808. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.