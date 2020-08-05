Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund alerts:

JSD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,800. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.