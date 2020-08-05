Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NBB stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $22.66. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,257. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

