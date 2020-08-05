NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Receives $65.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVEE shares. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. 133,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $788.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $165.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $373,504.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,842.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $173,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,892.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $973,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,789,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475,040 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 18.5% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 643,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 100,325 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 335.8% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after buying an additional 339,209 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 11.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 332,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,914,000 after buying an additional 33,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 25.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 307,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.