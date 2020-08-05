OKCash (OK) Market Cap Achieves $3.02 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $11,467.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035278 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,522.37 or 0.98017817 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000733 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00162406 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 1,049.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001055 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,857,437 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

