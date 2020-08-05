OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys Shares of 408 Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.12. 33,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,418. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Jacobs Engineering has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.42.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

