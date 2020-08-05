OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Target were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,193 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,137,000 after purchasing an additional 757,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 14,179.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 753,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,093,000 after purchasing an additional 748,656 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

Target stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,276. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,524 shares of company stock worth $16,783,219. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.