OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Makes New $183,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

RTX traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 431,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,860. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.15. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

