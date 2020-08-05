Omni Price Reaches $1.98 on Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00016820 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptohub, Bittrex and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00505987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000866 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,017 coins and its circulating supply is 562,701 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptohub, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.