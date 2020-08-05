Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,224 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 57.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,737,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,992,312,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

