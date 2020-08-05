Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.65

Shares of Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 692477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Get Orca Gold alerts:

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Orca Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company's flagship asset is the Block 14 gold project located in northern Sudan. Orca Gold Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.