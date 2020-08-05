Orinda Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,519,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,538,000 after acquiring an additional 485,067 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,151,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,815,000 after acquiring an additional 181,642 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.01. 302,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382,095. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.