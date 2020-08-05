Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 140.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million.

PACB stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $603.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.69. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 271.4% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 116,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.