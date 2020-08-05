Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Paycom Software updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $18.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.91. 41,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,159. Paycom Software has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.94.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $950,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

