Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Paypal by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,682,000 after purchasing an additional 339,100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 37,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 5.1% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 65,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Paypal by 53.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 29,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $5.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.91. 433,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $199.40.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,203 shares of company stock worth $15,942,755 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. BofA Securities lifted their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.36.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

