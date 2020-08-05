Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 3.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,644,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $213.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

