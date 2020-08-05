Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 842,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,644,288. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

